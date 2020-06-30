All apartments in Providence
92 Vernon Street - 1

92 Vernon St · No Longer Available
Location

92 Vernon St, Providence, RI 02903
Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st.

Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing. You'll appreciate the two fire-place mantels, historic trim and restored doors, wide-plank flooring and new cherry cabinetry. The bathroom even has marble floors and floor to ceiling sub-way tile walls.

You'll be 1 block off Broadway, steps away from two great restaurants: Julians and Avery. Near a great bike-shop (Dash) and music venue (Columbus Theatre). Plus only a mile from downtown for easy bike and bus access. There's even a new park around the corner in Luongo Square.

There is one parking spot available as well as free washer & dryer in the building, a dishwasher, plus plenty of extra storage space.

Potential tenants must have:

- Verifiable income that equals 3x the monthly rent amount
- Positive previous landlord references
- Minimum 600 credit score

Pet Friendly.

No Section 8.

12-month lease required.

Call 4014000920 or email hello@wideplankproperties.com for application and to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have any available units?
92 Vernon Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have?
Some of 92 Vernon Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Vernon Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
92 Vernon Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Vernon Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 Vernon Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 92 Vernon Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Vernon Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 92 Vernon Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 92 Vernon Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Vernon Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Vernon Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
