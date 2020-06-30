92 Vernon Street - 1

Amenities
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st.
Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing. You'll appreciate the two fire-place mantels, historic trim and restored doors, wide-plank flooring and new cherry cabinetry. The bathroom even has marble floors and floor to ceiling sub-way tile walls.
You'll be 1 block off Broadway, steps away from two great restaurants: Julians and Avery. Near a great bike-shop (Dash) and music venue (Columbus Theatre). Plus only a mile from downtown for easy bike and bus access. There's even a new park around the corner in Luongo Square.
There is one parking spot available as well as free washer & dryer in the building, a dishwasher, plus plenty of extra storage space.
Potential tenants must have:
- Verifiable income that equals 3x the monthly rent amount
- Positive previous landlord references
- Minimum 600 credit score
Pet Friendly.
No Section 8.
12-month lease required.
Call 4014000920 or email hello@wideplankproperties.com for application and to schedule a tour!