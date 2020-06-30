92 Vernon Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st.



Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing. You'll appreciate the two fire-place mantels, historic trim and restored doors, wide-plank flooring and new cherry cabinetry. The bathroom even has marble floors and floor to ceiling sub-way tile walls.



You'll be 1 block off Broadway, steps away from two great restaurants: Julians and Avery. Near a great bike-shop (Dash) and music venue (Columbus Theatre). Plus only a mile from downtown for easy bike and bus access. There's even a new park around the corner in Luongo Square.



There is one parking spot available as well as free washer & dryer in the building, a dishwasher, plus plenty of extra storage space.



Potential tenants must have:



- Verifiable income that equals 3x the monthly rent amount

- Positive previous landlord references

- Minimum 600 credit score



Pet Friendly.



No Section 8.



12-month lease required.



Call 4014000920 or email hello@wideplankproperties.com for application and to schedule a tour!