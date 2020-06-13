/
/
wakefield peacedale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Wakefield-Peacedale, RI📍
21 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,680
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 7/1/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT".
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield-Peacedale
1 Unit Available
1155 Succotash Rd
1155 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, Location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in Jerusalem is on the breach way and about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Open kitchen, living and dining.
1 Unit Available
25 Berth Ave
25 Berth Avenue, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2186 sqft
Large 5-6 bedroom home located on campus! This large home boasts two baths, two living room areas (upstairs and downstairs), large kitchen with dining room. Many updates. Great yard and plenty of parking. $650.00/bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2453 Kingstown Rd
2453 Kingstown Road, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
This lovely home is located minutes from URI is very spacious and bright, with 2.5 bathrooms, and 5 bedrooms (Four queen/one twin). Each bedroom has been freshly painted and has a large closet and plenty of storage space.
1 Unit Available
14 Aroostook Trl
14 Aroostook Trail, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1712 sqft
This wonderful 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath Cape is located in scenic Bonnet Shores on Aroostook Trail.
1 Unit Available
Academic Rental Sept 2020 - May 2021
10 Irvings Path, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This nicely furnished Cape in the Point Judith area of Narragansett includes 4 spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a lovely three season room, and two full baths. Enjoy an ample backyard space with a quaint patio area.
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman St
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
September 2020-May 2021 This spacious 4 bedroom, fully furnished home has 2326 sq feet of living space, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, and one bed down.
1 Unit Available
2440 Kingstown Road
2440 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
Charming furnished colonial with large yard landscaped with many mature trees. Walking distance to URI and only 10 minute drive to local beach. South Kingstown beach parking pass included.
1 Unit Available
7 Wayside Court
7 Wayside Court, Kingston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
One-Level year-round lower level apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 1 bedroom, and sitting room (approximately 800 sq. ft. total) Beautiful 500 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1810 sqft
WEEKLY SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Available 9/5 to 10/4,2020. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. CENTRAL AIR, and includes a beach pass to South Kingstown Town Beach.
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen With New
1 Unit Available
53 Spicebush Trail
53 Spice Bush Trl, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. Four bedroom two bathroom raised ranch, furnished, for academic year only. See agent for details of all terms and conditions.
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
1 Unit Available
11 Merriweather Avenue
11 Merriweather Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1027 sqft
3 Bedroom Academic Rental in Bonnet Shores. Available September 2020 to May 2021. Adorable, well maintained, cottage in Bonnet Shores. Many upgrades including replacement of all windows and sliding doors, vinyl siding, and carpet in bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental!! August 9 - August 16th Available This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry.
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
37 Leeward Lane
37 Leeward Lane, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1872 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental from late August 2020 to the end of June, 2021, off of Succotash Road close to East Matunuck State Beach, marinas, ponds, schools and Wakefield. Located on a cul de sac 1.
1 Unit Available
54 WOOD SORREL Trail
54 Wood Sorrel Trail, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1251 sqft
OWNER IS WILLING TO RENT ROOMS INDIVIDUALLY AT $650 PER STUDENT OR THE TOTAL MONTHLY RATE. 4 BEDROOM RANCH WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND DINING AREA AND 2 FULL BATHS. OIL HOT WATER AND HEAT WITH FORCED AIR.
1 Unit Available
3 Maywood Road
3 Maywood Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
4 Bedroom Academic Rental in Bonnet Shores. Available September 2020 t0 May 2021.
1 Unit Available
8 GARDENIA Lane
8 Gardenia Lane, Washington County, RI
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1537 sqft
LOVELY 6 BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BONNET SHORES IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. CLOSE TO URI MAIN CAMPUS AND URI BAY CAMPUS. SPACIOUS LAYOUT WITH 3 LEVELS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
1 Unit Available
18 FORTIN Road
18 Fortin Road, Kingston, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
4 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 3 FULL BATHS AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. PROPERTY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AREA, LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDER TO DECK. ON CAMPUS, WALK TO URI. AVAILABLE ACADEMIC SUMMER 2020.
1 Unit Available
71 Baltimore Avenue
71 Baltimore Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. In Scarborough area. Two to three bedroom, ranch house with living area, kitchen, and small den, bathroom with laundry.
1 Unit Available
160 Col John Gardner Road
160 Colonel John Gardner Rd, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1300 sqft
Narragansett - Ocean Front at Bonnet Shores - Weekly Rental, 3 Bedroom Colonial, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room on the 1st Floor, Large Oceanfront Deck with Great Views of Jamestown and Both the Newport &
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wakefield-Peacedale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
Some of the colleges located in the Wakefield-Peacedale area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Bristol Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wakefield-Peacedale from include Providence, Brockton, Fall River, Warwick, and Norwood.
