381 Ives Street

Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121
I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now.
Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside. Walk to Waterman Street, near Brown University and Thayer Street.
First and econd floor unit, hardwood floor, nice tiled bathroom, nice kitchen with dishwasher. This unit has a security audio intercom.
Ideal for professional or grad student.
No dogs please.
Please call or text 401-419-9216
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58121
