Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

381 Ives Street

381 Ives Street · (401) 419-9216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

381 Ives Street, Providence, RI 02906
Wayland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121

I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now.
Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside. Walk to Waterman Street, near Brown University and Thayer Street.

First and econd floor unit, hardwood floor, nice tiled bathroom, nice kitchen with dishwasher. This unit has a security audio intercom.

Ideal for professional or grad student.

No dogs please.

Please call or text 401-419-9216
Property Id 58121

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Ives Street have any available units?
381 Ives Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 Ives Street have?
Some of 381 Ives Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Ives Street currently offering any rent specials?
381 Ives Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Ives Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 Ives Street is pet friendly.
Does 381 Ives Street offer parking?
No, 381 Ives Street does not offer parking.
Does 381 Ives Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Ives Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Ives Street have a pool?
No, 381 Ives Street does not have a pool.
Does 381 Ives Street have accessible units?
No, 381 Ives Street does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Ives Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Ives Street has units with dishwashers.
