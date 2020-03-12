381 Ives Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121



I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now.

Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside. Walk to Waterman Street, near Brown University and Thayer Street.



First and econd floor unit, hardwood floor, nice tiled bathroom, nice kitchen with dishwasher. This unit has a security audio intercom.



Ideal for professional or grad student.



No dogs please.



Please call or text 401-419-9216

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58121

No Pets Allowed



