Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

36 Weeden St

36 Weeden Street · (401) 232-7552
Location

36 Weeden Street, Providence, RI 02903
Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit Suite B/2 · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
coffee bar
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,800sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out. Four bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen with dining area, and one study area. On a bus line, and within the preferred living area of both Broadway and Federal Hill, close to downtown and Eastside of Providence. Near shopping, restaurants, coffee cafes. This suite is fully furnished with décor to match. Bring your bed, towels, and food. If a toaster breaks, easy - just ask us for a new one!

A little about the atmosphere: Quiet, clean, no wild parties. Looking for someone with these same qualities. Not suitable for pets, smoking or parties. We welcome the serious tenant.

ONE LOW PRICE! [per roommate]
• Internet; LAN and Wi-Fi
• Cable television
• 24/7 Maintenance
• Monthly cleaning services
• Off-street parking as available
• Security featuring: Video electronic door locks, burglar alarm and video surveillance
• Central Air-condition, Electric and Heat
• Kitchen that are fully equipped with accessories/cookware
• Large TV with DVD player
• Bedroom suites are unique and include closet, dresser, internet/cable TV ready
• Laundry facility on site
• Personal storage unit for belongings on site

Come alone or come as a group…
Take a virtual tour of our suite:
https://youtu.be/9fOiOt2NGFI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Weeden St have any available units?
36 Weeden St has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Weeden St have?
Some of 36 Weeden St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Weeden St currently offering any rent specials?
36 Weeden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Weeden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Weeden St is pet friendly.
Does 36 Weeden St offer parking?
Yes, 36 Weeden St does offer parking.
Does 36 Weeden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Weeden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Weeden St have a pool?
No, 36 Weeden St does not have a pool.
Does 36 Weeden St have accessible units?
No, 36 Weeden St does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Weeden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Weeden St has units with dishwashers.
