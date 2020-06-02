All apartments in Providence
330 Williams St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

330 Williams St 2

330 Williams Street · (407) 520-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Williams Street, Providence, RI 02906
Fox Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129

Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street. Located on First floor of 332 Williams Street. Ready June 1st Rent is $2,200 a month. Off street parking for two cars Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Three good size bedrooms with double wide closets. One full tub/shower bathroom. Office/den, Kitchen updated with granite countertops, doublewide sink, new cabinets. All new Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, large double door stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove.) Virtual video tour available 12 Month lease terms No pets and no smoking Tenants pay gas heat and electric Access to coin op laundry in basement Call Adi to inquire Century 21 Butterman and Kryston, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297129
Property Id 297129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Williams St 2 have any available units?
330 Williams St 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Williams St 2 have?
Some of 330 Williams St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Williams St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Williams St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Williams St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 330 Williams St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 330 Williams St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Williams St 2 does offer parking.
Does 330 Williams St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Williams St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Williams St 2 have a pool?
No, 330 Williams St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 330 Williams St 2 have accessible units?
No, 330 Williams St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Williams St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Williams St 2 has units with dishwashers.
