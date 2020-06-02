330 Williams St 2

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street. Located on First floor of 332 Williams Street. Ready June 1st Rent is $2,200 a month. Off street parking for two cars Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Three good size bedrooms with double wide closets. One full tub/shower bathroom. Office/den, Kitchen updated with granite countertops, doublewide sink, new cabinets. All new Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, large double door stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove.) Virtual video tour available 12 Month lease terms No pets and no smoking Tenants pay gas heat and electric Access to coin op laundry in basement Call Adi to inquire Century 21 Butterman and Kryston, Inc.

