Newport, RI
134 Spring Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

134 Spring Street

134 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
~Salve 2020-2021 Furnished Rental~
Incredible Academic Rental Available For 2020-2021! All brand new furnishings and paint compliment this amazing historic space right at the corner of Spring and Church Street- just a block up from Thames St and Starbucks. This spacious unit features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms, a dining room, and a beautiful decorative fireplace. 2 off-street parking spaces provided and there is laundry in the building only shared with one other unit! Available 9/8/2020-5/17/2021. Also available for June and August at $8k a month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Spring Street have any available units?
134 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 134 Spring Street have?
Some of 134 Spring Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 134 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 134 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 134 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 134 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 134 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
