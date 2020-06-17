134 Spring Street

Amenities

parking fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

~Salve 2020-2021 Furnished Rental~

Incredible Academic Rental Available For 2020-2021! All brand new furnishings and paint compliment this amazing historic space right at the corner of Spring and Church Street- just a block up from Thames St and Starbucks. This spacious unit features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms, a dining room, and a beautiful decorative fireplace. 2 off-street parking spaces provided and there is laundry in the building only shared with one other unit! Available 9/8/2020-5/17/2021. Also available for June and August at $8k a month!