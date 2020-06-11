Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI with garage

Newport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1040 sqft
Summer Rental Available July 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport. This spacious 2 bedroom townhouse has a wonderful open layout with all brand new stainless appliances and granite kitchen counters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
22 Young Street
22 Young Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2585 sqft
AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
31 Channing Street
31 Channing Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1764 sqft
Traditional Newport Cottage minutes from restaurants, shops, clubs and Jane Pickens Theater! 2 car garage with a large driveway with plenty of parking and a good size yard featuring a cozy patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
56 Ruggles Avenue
56 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
**Wall to wall renovation just off Ocean Drive, available June 1st, possibly sooner** This classic cape house rental is getting the full treatment, with a wall to wall remodel & renovation.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
421 Bellevue Avenue
421 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1494 sqft
Relax by your wood-burning fireplace as you enjoy the updated interior of your Bellevue Avenue rental--gorgeous inside and out with a private washer and dryer, lawn care, dining room, private patio for entertaining and grilling.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
73 Merton Road
73 Merton Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2612 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautifully renovated home is available 9/1/2020 till 6/30/2021, and features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully furnished, central air, hardwoods throughout, one car garage, plus parking for 3 cars.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
446 Broadway
446 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Utilities included! 446 Broadway #2 is a well maintained home with a garage space and an additional off-street spot. This unit has a great front porch and a small fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
3 Barbara Street
3 Barbara Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Naval War College favorite. Spacious furnished, three bedroom, two bath, ranch with garage and in-ground swimming pool. Finished basement offers laundry and living space as well.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
123 Houston Avenue
123 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1836 sqft
Available For Annual Lease Amazing 5th Ward Location, A huge 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Boughton Road
17 Boughton Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1453 sqft
Recently renovated Bungalow off of Newport, RI historic Broadway (Main Street). All the bells and whistles in this 3 bedroom and two full bathroom house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Point
1 Unit Available
1 Katzman Place
1 Katzman Place, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
832 sqft
To the point for this 2 bedroom stand alone home. Lovingly maintained and offers one level living with a large yard, garage, off street parking . Easy to care for with hardwood floors , eat in kitchen , offering one full bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
51 Bateman Avenue
51 Bateman Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
2200 sqft
Get Both months for $10,000 per month! Perfect summer rental 5 beds, 3 full baths, brand new CA system, deck, windows, hardwood floors restored and refinished throughout! All this nestled between Thames /Carroll St. Wharf area and Bellevue Av.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
216 Spring Street
216 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1558 sqft
Steps away from downtown Newport, this first floor 1500 sq/ft furnished apartment has gleaming hardwood floors, oriental rugs, kitchen, dining room (large oak table seats 12), sun porch, living room, 3 bedrooms (2 Queens, 1 King), 1 baths,

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
190 Coggeshall Avenue
190 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3749 sqft
Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.
Results within 1 mile of Newport

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
272 Boulevard Avenue
272 Boulevard, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1136 sqft
Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newport, RI

Newport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

