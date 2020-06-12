/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport, RI
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
Broadway
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.
The Point
1 Unit Available
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
7 Milburn Court
7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor.
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
42 Mann Avenue
42 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL! Luxurious 4 bedroom second floor unit available Now through Labor Day. Utilities included. Located right down the street from Lower Broadways restaurants, shops and bars. Outside Porch. Shared yard. Shared Laundry.
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
24 Thames Street
24 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1143 sqft
**AVAILABLE JUNE 15th, UNFURNISHED YEARLY** this lovely historic home has been completely renovated with all new modern amenities while keeping it's charming appeal.
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
20 SPRING Street
20 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2370 sqft
Spacious two level condominium on Spring Street within minutes of everything Newport has to offer available for the month of August. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderfully updated kitchen which opens up to a cozy living room.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
20 Carroll Avenue
20 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
18 Weaver Avenue
18 Weaver Avenue, Newport, RI
Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
553 Bellevue Avenue
553 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1895 sqft
Beautifully renovated, single level condo located in one of Newport's most exclusive addresses on Bellevue...beautiful Sherwood! With 2 separate private entrances, this condo offers the lifestyle you desire, in a stunning location.
Broadway
1 Unit Available
21 Bayview Avenue
21 Bayview Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Charming cottage totally renovated on side street off Broadway, close to restaurants, downtown, beaches. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, sun porch. Large open concept area includes eat-in kitchen, living room and dining area.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
33 Slocum Street
33 Slocum Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Adorable fully furnished house with 3 bdrm and 2 bths. Walk to the Beach, Cliff Walk and Bellevue Ave. Nice living room with cable TV, dining room with sliders to the outdoor deck, kitchen with lots of cooking tools, and 1 bath.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
17 Carroll Avenue
17 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
Welcome to the Fifth Ward! This property is situated on a beautiful corner lot and has been freshly painted. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a full basement for storage plus two off street parking spots.
Broadway
1 Unit Available
9 Everett Street
9 Everett Street, Newport, RI
Enter the enclosed front porch to the foyer of this elegant Everett St Victorian; a perfect family home in the Kay/Broadway location.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
132 Evarts Street
132 Evarts Street, Newport, RI
Spacious, renovated FULLY FURNISHED duplex that really lives like a single family home.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
57 Middleton Avenue
57 Middleton Avenue, Newport, RI
Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach.
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
3 Gardiner Street
3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
22 Young Street
22 Young Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2585 sqft
AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes.
