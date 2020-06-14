Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
22 Gould Street
22 Gould Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1360 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home located just off of trendy Broadway and one mile to Naval Station Newport. Lots of period detail including hardwood floors, bulls-eye moldings, gingerbread trim.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
95 John Street
95 John Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2795 sqft
This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
20 SPRING Street
20 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2370 sqft
Spacious two level condominium on Spring Street within minutes of everything Newport has to offer available for the month of August. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderfully updated kitchen which opens up to a cozy living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
20 Carroll Avenue
20 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
1694 sqft
Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
18 Weaver Avenue
18 Weaver Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
21 Bayview Avenue
21 Bayview Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Charming cottage totally renovated on side street off Broadway, close to restaurants, downtown, beaches. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, sun porch. Large open concept area includes eat-in kitchen, living room and dining area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
235 Spring Street
235 Spring Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
ANNUAL LEASE AVAILABLE NOW- Perfect location in downtown Newport! Walk down the road to the center of America's Cup, Thames St and Memorial Blvd then turn in any direction to shops, dining, the water, Upper or Lower Thames, and Bellevue Ave! This 2

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
21 School Street
21 School Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated top to bottom and located in the heart of Historic Hill. You'll love the glistening hardwood floors located throughout, the sunny open layout and the stunning all white kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
57 Middleton Avenue
57 Middleton Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2026 sqft
Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
3 Gardiner Street
3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
22 Young Street
22 Young Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2585 sqft
AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
5 Sylvan Street
5 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
2394 sqft
Rent this impressive brick victorian in the desirable Bellevue/Berkeley section of Newport RI. Completely renovated in 2016. Improvements include gourmet granite and stainless kitchen, new bathrooms, new furnishings and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
38 Franklin Street
38 Franklin Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1942 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - Charming Historic Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located on Franklin Street in the center of Downtown Newport and 2 blocks from the Newport Harbor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom condo with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors and newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
13 Hall Avenue
13 Hall Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
Available August 1st 2020 for a yearly lease. Located within walking distance to Broadway restaurants and a short commute to the Navy Base. Well kept and freshly painted. A combination of recently refinished hardwoods and wood laminate flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newport, RI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

