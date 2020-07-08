/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM
27 Luxury Apartments for rent in Newport, RI
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Point
58 Washington Street
58 Washington Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
938 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
26 Thames Street
26 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2178 sqft
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3438 sqft
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Point
37 Marsh Street
37 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
4500 sqft
JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
15 Harrington Street
15 Harrington Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lily-Almy Pond
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
57 Middleton Avenue
57 Middleton Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2026 sqft
Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
22 Young Street
22 Young Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2585 sqft
AVAILABLE for AUGUST 2020- A sophisticated brownstone in the heart of Yachting Village. This uniquely designed, multi-level home was custom built to perfection with the best of materials & finishes.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
38 Franklin Street
38 Franklin Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1942 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - Charming Historic Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located on Franklin Street in the center of Downtown Newport and 2 blocks from the Newport Harbor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Point
88 Washington Street
88 Washington Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1009 sqft
Enjoy August and September in this inviting waterfront historic cottage on an OVERSIZED Washington St lot.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
328 Bellevue Avenue
328 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
6929 sqft
"Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
4 Hunter Avenue
4 Hunter Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3038 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE FULL SUMMER OF 2020. Hawkhurst Estate - Charming private property, an elegant New England vacation home located in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood with just a short trip to the beaches and downtown action.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
282 Thames Street
282 Thames Street, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
1159 sqft
Premier weekly rental located in the heart of Newport. Available for the first time for weekly or monthly rentals. Featuring 6 sleek & spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
22 Prairie Avenue
22 Prairie Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3940 sqft
Historic Clock Tower Completely Renovated Home Located in the Desirable Kay/Catherine Area of Newport. The Main part of the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with everything needed to have the perfect summer vacation getaway.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
30 Moorland Road
30 Moorland Rd, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
3184 sqft
Experience complete privacy in an exclusive location just a chip shot away from The Newport Country Club, Ocean Drive and beaches, Fort Adams, the New York Yacht Club and Historic Hammersmith Farm.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
6 ELLA Terrace
6 Ella Terrace, Newport, RI
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
4533 sqft
Next Available Sept 2020. Not available the summer of 2020. Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
39 Brenton Road
39 Brenton Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
4056 sqft
Come home to this beautifully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms home on private 1.27 acres. Tastefully decorated with 4056 sq. ft. of living space including formal and living and dining rooms. A large great room separated by a gourmet kitchen.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
443 Bellevue Avenue
443 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8976 sqft
Welcome to “Swanhurst Manor House,” a historic 6-bedroom haven nestled at the heart of a secluded 1.5-acre sanctuary.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
434 BELLEVUE Avenue
434 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2100 sqft
Lindenhurst Carriage House on Desirable Bellevue Ave- Free standing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Private setting in the estate area. Features spacious, open living room /dining area with fireplace and French doors to fully fenced private patio.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
190 Coggeshall Avenue
190 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3749 sqft
Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.
Similar Pages
Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport Apartments with Balcony
Newport Apartments with BalconyNewport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with ParkingNewport Apartments with ParkingNewport Apartments with PoolNewport Apartments with Pool