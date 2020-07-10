Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:49 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
28 Calvert Street
28 Calvert Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1068 sqft
Meticulous first floor apartment available for a yearly lease! Conveniently located off of Broadway & within walking distance to downtown Newport attractions. This apartment boasts hardwood floors & large windows that provide tons of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Lee's Wharf
1 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1325 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Season in Newport! This sunny 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and Loft (2 beds) has a very large 30' Deck overlooking Newport Harbor sunsets! Fresh and bright with crisp new linens and furnishings - this open floor plan penthouse is the ultimate place for

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
106 Kay Street
106 Kay Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
134 Spring Street
134 Spring Street, Newport, RI
Studio
$2,400
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible commercial space right on Spring Street. Enjoy the street traffic and historic charm of this beautiful building built-in 1704.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
44 Memorial Boulevard
44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
34 Channing Street
34 Channing Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
944 sqft
Completely renovated two bedroom apartment just a short walk to Broadway and downtown Newport. Unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, brand new appliances, and an extra storage space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
26 Thames Street
26 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2178 sqft
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
10 Braman Street
10 Braman Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS student rental mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
10 Brown and Howard Wharf
10 Brown and Howard Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2241 sqft
Luxury fully furnished harbor view condo in the heart of Newport's famed lower Thames. Enjoy private covered parking and stunning harbor and bridge views from your roof top deck. Open floor plan and thoughtful decor make this an easy decision!

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lily-Almy Pond
197 Coggeshall Avenue
197 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2872 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!! AVAILBLE SEPTEMBER 2020 - This handsome five-bedroom house located on desirable Coggeshall Avenue bordering Newport's iconic Ocean Drive and Bellevue Avenue estate area. Ideal setting on a generous lot within 0.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
37 Marsh Street
37 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
4500 sqft
JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
35 Mann Avenue
35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
15 Harrington Street
15 Harrington Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
428 Gibbs Avenue
428 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
921 sqft
Beautiful, updated two bedroom condo available September for a winter lease, near Cliff Walk! This highly desired first floor Gibbs condo has been renovated over the years.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
95 John Street
95 John Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2795 sqft
This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newport, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

