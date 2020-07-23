/
/
newport county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
140 Apartments for rent in Newport County, RI📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Come ride the elevator to see the views atop the Carey Schools rooftop deck! Enjoy living in this first level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished condo features contemporary furnishings, cathedral ceilings, gas heat, air condition, roof top deck
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
44 Memorial Boulevard
44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Purgatory
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, pristinely fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Point
1316 Capella Street
1316 Capella S, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1130 sqft
Favorite WAR COLLEGE RENTAL.***August 1 to June 15*** UTILITIES INCLUDED (with cap). Outdoor Balcony with water views of Newport Harbor --This updated 2BR 2BA condo is fully furnished and ready for you to turn the key.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
2 DEARBORN Street
2 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful historic building in the heart of Newport's Yachting Village neighborhood now has a renovated three-bedroom apartment available for lease (year round) as of September 1st. Two spacious bedrooms plus small den/office.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
25 Catherine Street
25 Catherine Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
Beautiful apartment in Newport with large living room and beautiful grounds. Wonderful hardwood floors and fresh paint give this home a clean new feel with the added bonus of a large bathroom and skylights in the kitchen.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Middletown
16 Paddock Lane
16 Paddock Lane, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2604 sqft
Desirable Island Farm beautifully designed Old Port Home sited on a 2/3 of an acre corner lot. This spacious Colonial has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
267 Spring Street
267 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 sqft
Downtown rental available now through May 31. Heat and electric included with cap.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Point
9 LaSalle Place
9 Lasalle Place, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Cottage on The Point. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath classic Newport cottage on a quiet dead-end street in the desired Point section of Newport. Classic styling with three 2nd floor bedrooms and full bath and ½ bath on the first floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
485 Spring Street
485 Spring Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1878 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 20, 2020: Fully rebuilt in 2009, this LEED certified, "green" home offers an open concept first floor with living, dining and kitchen as well as first floor suite with full bath.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$10,800
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $10,800/week; inclusive of short term rental tax! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
55 Roseneath Avenue
55 Roseneath Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,800
624 sqft
** AUGUST $3000 per month*** Sept 1 through MAY 31 $2800 per month* UTILITIES INCLUDED**NEWLY FURNISHED** The Carriage House is a STAND ALONE sanctuary in Newport with hardwood floors, PRIVATE ENTRANCE and parking.
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
29 Kay Street
29 Kay Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
10 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality.
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
32 Ann Street
32 Ann Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Available September 2020 - May 2021. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in ideal downtown location. The unit features a tiled bathroom and tub shower, hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen and a washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
This FURNISHED two bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located next to Newport's most popular attractions. HEAT AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT! It is Just minutes to beaches, shopping, and historic mansions.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
9 Dresser Street
9 Dresser Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Available from September 01, 2020 through May 2021. This grand three family home exudes elegance, fine period details, and furnishings typically seen in the Gilded Bellevue Avenue summer cottages.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport East
24 Concord Drive
24 Concord Drive, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Enter and prepare to be amazed by this exquisite cape! Features high vaulted ceilings, a first floor master bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closets.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Newport County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MANewport, RINewport East, RIFall River, MANarragansett Pier, RICranston, RIEast Providence, RI