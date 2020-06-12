/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:36 AM
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport, RI
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward! This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops. It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
52 Houston Avenue
52 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
Beautifully furnished seasonal winter oasis! One of a kind, walk to the water 1st floor retreat! Fully furnished including a 3D television, washer/dryer, outdoor shower, and more! Just a stones throw from the water & downtown.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.
The Point
1 Unit Available
66 Third Street
66 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1314 sqft
Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront.
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
15 WEBSTER Street
15 Webster Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Winter rental 2020! First floor apartment with 2 beds, open living space and private deck to enjoy. Distance in the 2 bedrooms gives privacy to roommates. Apartment is centrally located to downtown , the harbor and Salve.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate.
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
226 Goddard Row
226 Goddard Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1181 sqft
Summer rental, available July and August. This beautiful townhouse in Brick Market Place features two-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a dining room, galley kitchen and living room with deck.
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1040 sqft
Summer Rental Available July 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport. This spacious 2 bedroom townhouse has a wonderful open layout with all brand new stainless appliances and granite kitchen counters.
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
235 Spring Street
235 Spring Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
ANNUAL LEASE AVAILABLE NOW- Perfect location in downtown Newport! Walk down the road to the center of America's Cup, Thames St and Memorial Blvd then turn in any direction to shops, dining, the water, Upper or Lower Thames, and Bellevue Ave! This 2
The Point
1 Unit Available
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
21 School Street
21 School Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
700 sqft
Newly renovated top to bottom and located in the heart of Historic Hill. You'll love the glistening hardwood floors located throughout, the sunny open layout and the stunning all white kitchen.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
13 Hall Avenue
13 Hall Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
Available August 1st 2020 for a yearly lease. Located within walking distance to Broadway restaurants and a short commute to the Navy Base. Well kept and freshly painted. A combination of recently refinished hardwoods and wood laminate flooring.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
56 Ruggles Avenue
56 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
**Wall to wall renovation just off Ocean Drive, available June 1st, possibly sooner** This classic cape house rental is getting the full treatment, with a wall to wall remodel & renovation.
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
34 HAMMOND Street
34 Hammond Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Enjoy the summer from this frist floor apartment in a Great Location! Minutes to Downtown, The Harbor and Bellevue Ave. Bright and Sunny furnished apartment with an eat in kitchen, dining room, 2 beds with hardwood and wide pine floors.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Fair Street
21 Fair Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport right off Thames Street, this fully furnished apartment is an ideal downtown rental to call home.
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
3 Lee's Wharf
3 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
783 sqft
JULY and AUGUST Rental $5K per month (utilities included). WINTER rental $1550 (utilities not included). This tidy 2 bedroom & 1 bath newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED loft has distant water views and is located on Lee's Wharf.
