/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM
93 Furnished Apartments for rent in Newport, RI
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2396 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Point
1 Unit Available
25 Marsh Street
25 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
This winter rental is in a great location just steps from the Newport Shipyard and in close proximity to downtown, Gurney's and parks.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
52 Houston Avenue
52 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished seasonal winter oasis! One of a kind, walk to the water 1st floor retreat! Fully furnished including a 3D television, washer/dryer, outdoor shower, and more! Just a stones throw from the water & downtown.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
20 Carroll Avenue
20 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
1694 sqft
Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
18 Weaver Avenue
18 Weaver Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
63 Mill Street
63 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
642 sqft
Downtown living. Great one bedroom condo located on the corner of Spring and Mill Street. Walk to all shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Nice sized living area/dining area, updated eat in kitchen and bath. Small storage space in the unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
33 Slocum Street
33 Slocum Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Adorable fully furnished house with 3 bdrm and 2 bths. Walk to the Beach, Cliff Walk and Bellevue Ave. Nice living room with cable TV, dining room with sliders to the outdoor deck, kitchen with lots of cooking tools, and 1 bath.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
39 Cranston Avenue
39 Cranston Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming one bedroom condo located in Newport’s historic ‘Hawkhurst’ house is the perfect place to call home. Only steps from popular Broadway and minutes to the bridge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
132 Evarts Street
132 Evarts Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, renovated FULLY FURNISHED duplex that really lives like a single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
57 Middleton Avenue
57 Middleton Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2026 sqft
Five bedroom (sleeps 10) furnished home available now through August. Home is centrally located between downtown shops and restaurants, Bellevue Ave, the Cliff Walk, and First Beach.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
401 Bellevue Avenue
401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom condo with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors and newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
34 HAMMOND Street
34 Hammond Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Enjoy the summer from this frist floor apartment in a Great Location! Minutes to Downtown, The Harbor and Bellevue Ave. Bright and Sunny furnished apartment with an eat in kitchen, dining room, 2 beds with hardwood and wide pine floors.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
1 Unit Available
421 Bellevue Avenue
421 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1494 sqft
Relax by your wood-burning fireplace as you enjoy the updated interior of your Bellevue Avenue rental--gorgeous inside and out with a private washer and dryer, lawn care, dining room, private patio for entertaining and grilling.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Point
1 Unit Available
1303 CAPELLA Road
1303 Capella S, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
A 1 bedroom nicely furnished unit available for Sept. 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021. Unit has central AC, laundry facility, recreation room and full time security. Beautiful views and easy access to Newport venues i.e.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Fair Street
21 Fair Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport right off Thames Street, this fully furnished apartment is an ideal downtown rental to call home.
Similar Pages
Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport Apartments with BalconyNewport Apartments with Balcony
Newport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with ParkingNewport Apartments with ParkingNewport Apartments with PoolNewport Apartments with PoolNewport Apartments with Washer-Dryer