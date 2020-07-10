/
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
244 Gibbs Avenue
244 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Amazing designer furnished home on centrally located Gibbs Ave. Short walk to beaches, restaurants, shopping, Tennis Hall of Fame, downtown Newport and the mansions on Bellevue Ave. This home is maticulously maintained and ready to move in...
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Lee's Wharf
1 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1325 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Season in Newport! This sunny 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and Loft (2 beds) has a very large 30' Deck overlooking Newport Harbor sunsets! Fresh and bright with crisp new linens and furnishings - this open floor plan penthouse is the ultimate place for
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Old Beach
80 Old Beach Road
80 Old Beach Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, Modern Victorian centrally located in the Kay/Catherine Area. This 4/5 bedroom 4.5 bath home has plenty of light with vaulted ceilings and palladium windows.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
97 Gibbs Avenue
97 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Two bedroom apartment, less than 1 mile from the Cliff Walk and Easton's Beach! Between base and downtown Newport, right off of trendy Broadway Street. Extra room to use as an office or any other use you can imagine.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Point
58 Washington Street
58 Washington Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
938 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
98 Mill Street
98 Mill Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Walk to everywhere from this absolutely beautiful one bedroom apartment in downtown Newport. Everything has been completely renovated and stylishly furnished. Gas fireplace, in unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors and one off-street parking space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eustis-Easton's Pond
85 Eustis Avenue
85 Eustis Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Available Sept 1 2020 – May 31 2021. Exceptionally maintained home located in Newport's most desired area, the Kay/Eustis neighborhood. Super clean affordable furnished 3-bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
34 Channing Street
34 Channing Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
944 sqft
Completely renovated two bedroom apartment just a short walk to Broadway and downtown Newport. Unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, brand new appliances, and an extra storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
26 Thames Street
26 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2178 sqft
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
7 Sylvan Street
7 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2239 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Attention Salve 2020-2021!!! Spend your school year in this grand 5bd/2.5br Brick Bungalow Cottage. Nestled just off Bellevue Avenue and tucked away on a quiet residential street. Enjoy the neighborhood views from your fully enclosed front porch.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
589 Bellevue Avenue
589 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
"Laurelawn" ~ A beautifully furnished victorian home with a large covered front porch on 1.35 acres located on famous Bellevue Avenue. A stately elegant spacious home to relax and enjoy. Available September 5, 2019.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3438 sqft
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
10 Brown and Howard Wharf
10 Brown and Howard Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2241 sqft
Luxury fully furnished harbor view condo in the heart of Newport's famed lower Thames. Enjoy private covered parking and stunning harbor and bridge views from your roof top deck. Open floor plan and thoughtful decor make this an easy decision!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lily-Almy Pond
197 Coggeshall Avenue
197 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2872 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!! AVAILBLE SEPTEMBER 2020 - This handsome five-bedroom house located on desirable Coggeshall Avenue bordering Newport's iconic Ocean Drive and Bellevue Avenue estate area. Ideal setting on a generous lot within 0.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
15 Harrington Street
15 Harrington Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
428 Gibbs Avenue
428 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
921 sqft
Beautiful, updated two bedroom condo available September for a winter lease, near Cliff Walk! This highly desired first floor Gibbs condo has been renovated over the years.
