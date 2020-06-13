Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Newport, RI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
7 Milburn Court
7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1486 sqft
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward!  This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops.  It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
42 Mann Avenue
42 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Luxurious 4 bedroom second floor unit available Now through Labor Day. Utilities included. Located right down the street from Lower Broadways restaurants, shops and bars. Outside Porch. Shared yard. Shared Laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Point
1 Unit Available
66 Third Street
66 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1314 sqft
Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
7 Bowery Street
7 Bowery Street, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3200 sqft
4 BEDROOM SUMMER RENTAL - AVAILABLE AUGUST This is the ultimate 4 bedroom family getaway vacation home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
15 Dean Avenue
15 Dean Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
15 WEBSTER Street
15 Webster Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter rental 2020! First floor apartment with 2 beds, open living space and private deck to enjoy. Distance in the 2 bedrooms gives privacy to roommates. Apartment is centrally located to downtown , the harbor and Salve.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
20 Carroll Avenue
20 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
1694 sqft
Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY-AUGUST. Newly renovated one bed one bath second-floor condo with loft bed/office in two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to the War College and 10 min to the NUWC gate.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
226 Goddard Row
226 Goddard Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1181 sqft
Summer rental, available July and August. This beautiful townhouse in Brick Market Place features two-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a dining room, galley kitchen and living room with deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Catherine Street
25 Catherine Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
350 sqft
Sweet studio apartment in Kay/Catherine. The large living room includes a Murphy bed that folds up and hides behind a screen during the day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newport, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

