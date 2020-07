Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym lobby cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Lofts at Logan View define the true urban experience. The space restores the industrial details and character that originally enhanced the building as a five-story plant for the Harrington Hoist Company in 1903. Centrally located in the midst of Center City, each of our loft apartments in Philadelphia provide easy access to everything our city offers.