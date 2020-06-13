/
/
morton
470 Apartments for rent in Morton, PA📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Hill
1 Unit Available
914 E 15th st
914 East 15th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great student housing 2 blocks away from Widener - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house available just 2 blocks away from campus, Newly renovated. the house is on E 15th St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Darby
1 Unit Available
321 BERBRO STREET
321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1396 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 N RIGBY AVENUE
22 North Rigby Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
322 Amber Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 in Media. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
801 YALE AVENUE
801 Yale Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Morton, the median rent is $730 for a studio, $867 for a 1-bedroom, $1,047 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,310 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Morton, check out our monthly Morton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Morton area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morton from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
