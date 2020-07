Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated bathtub cable included granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car charging courtyard internet access key fob access playground

Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined.

We invite you to come experience the Irvine!

Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences. Construct your own lifestyle in this neighborhood with over twenty blocks of local shops, co-ops, restaurants and more ON BALTIMORE AVENUE, community isn't just a tagline, it's an authentic experience.