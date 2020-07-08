All apartments in Philadelphia
Metro Club

201 N 8th St · (215) 876-2720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
doorman
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Metro Club's luxury 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located near Center City, Center City East, and Old City. Indulge in marble bathrooms, chef-caliber kitchens, and panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline and city bridges.

Center City East is conveniently situated near Chinatown, Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson University Hospitals, The Pennsylvania Convention Center, Reading Terminal Market, and The National Constitution Center. A culturally diverse area that celebrates new and old traditions, this neighborhood is perfect for both students and working professionals.


Features high end finishes and swimming pool and gym on-site; parking, and units with outdoor space. Utilities are additional.
THESE APARTMENTS INCLUDE 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Metro Club have any available units?
Metro Club has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Club have?
Some of Metro Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Club currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Club is pet friendly.
Does Metro Club offer parking?
Yes, Metro Club offers parking.
Does Metro Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Club have a pool?
Yes, Metro Club has a pool.
Does Metro Club have accessible units?
No, Metro Club does not have accessible units.
Does Metro Club have units with dishwashers?
No, Metro Club does not have units with dishwashers.

