in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments doorman e-payments hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

The Metro Club's luxury 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located near Center City, Center City East, and Old City. Indulge in marble bathrooms, chef-caliber kitchens, and panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline and city bridges.



Center City East is conveniently situated near Chinatown, Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson University Hospitals, The Pennsylvania Convention Center, Reading Terminal Market, and The National Constitution Center. A culturally diverse area that celebrates new and old traditions, this neighborhood is perfect for both students and working professionals.





Features high end finishes and swimming pool and gym on-site; parking, and units with outdoor space. Utilities are additional.

THESE APARTMENTS INCLUDE 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT!