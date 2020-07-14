Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access pet friendly courtyard

Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer a comfortable and affordable lifestyle just minutes from Center City, Philadelphia that is complemented by quality service and a carring staff. Quality starts with our staff and community and continues inside each apartment home. Birchwood Hill’s convenient location offers easy access to Center City, the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), and I-95. In addition, public transportation, shopping, dining and schools are all within walking distance.