All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Birchwood Hill Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Birchwood Hill Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Birchwood Hill Apartments

5115 Wissahickon Ave · (458) 224-3287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Southwest Germantown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Southwest Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A35 · Avail. Sep 18

$967

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood Hill Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
courtyard
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer a comfortable and affordable lifestyle just minutes from Center City, Philadelphia that is complemented by quality service and a carring staff. Quality starts with our staff and community and continues inside each apartment home. Birchwood Hill’s convenient location offers easy access to Center City, the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), and I-95. In addition, public transportation, shopping, dining and schools are all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood Hill Apartments have any available units?
Birchwood Hill Apartments has a unit available for $967 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchwood Hill Apartments have?
Some of Birchwood Hill Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchwood Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchwood Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Birchwood Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Birchwood Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchwood Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood Hill Apartments have a pool?
No, Birchwood Hill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Birchwood Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Birchwood Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Birchwood Hill Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Birchwood Hill Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2130 Locust
2130 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity