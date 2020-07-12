/
southwest germantown
Last updated July 12 2020
944 Apartments for rent in Southwest Germantown, Philadelphia, PA
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
510 W MANHEIM STREET
510 West Manheim Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/3jlMdBMNF5w Very spacious 2nd floor two bedroom apartment available for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout. Amazing natural light. Large eat-in kitchen. Tall ceilings.
5137 MARION STREET
5137 Marion Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
Move right in to this recently refreshed 3 bedroom straight thru on a quiet Germantown side street. Nice front porch and fenced in rear yard. Large living and dining room with an eat in kitchen. Full basement for additional storage.
5109 KNOX STREET
5109 Knox Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Plenty of old world charm in this spacious 4 bedroom single family home. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Room for the whole family. Open front porch, rear porch and fenced in yard.
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
5911 Greene Street #1F
5911 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
Charming, JR. 1 BDR in Victorian Twin. Avail. Now. - Property Id: 316987 Charming, Junior 1 BDR apartment in Victorian Twin House, 1st Floor Front. Available Now. Two Rooms + Bathroom.
5340 Green St 1F
5340 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Greene St. Mamor - Apt 1F - Property Id: 314899 One Bedroom Junior. Great Room with Kitchen. Separate Bedroom. Full Bath with tub/shower Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor
5334 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323 Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now.
4431 N Gratz. St.
4431 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
932 sqft
4431 N Gratz. St.
1754 Pacific St.
1754 West Pacific Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Quiet Block - North Philadelphia - Remodeled 2 bedroom unit with new flooring, fresh paint, beautifully tiled bathroom, new kitchen with access to private rear yard, large bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookup.
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
5714 N Beechwood Street
5714 North Beechwood Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 3BR Near LaSalle University - Come take a look at this cozy 3br home location adjacent to LaSalle Univetsty and within walking distance to public transportation & market *new laminate wood floors *stainless appliances *Rear yard *Front
3873 Archer St
3873 Archer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1032 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom home for rent in the Tioga/Nicetown section of Philadelphia just waiting for you to move right in! Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor of this beautiful home full of natural light.
247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
247 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
4358 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/NCGZgfnpBY8 Wonderful open concept, loft-style apartment on tree-lined block of historic Germantown. Tenants only pay electric; heat, cooking gas and water included. Hardwood floors throughout.
2136 Elkins Ave
2136 Elkins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom townhouse sit on a quiet street by LaSalle University! Upon entry of the townhouse is a spacious living room with pristine hardwood flooring! Through the living room is the separate dining room with the
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
Light and airy open concept, one bedroom apartment with parking on beautiful shaded property in historic Germantown, available June 1 . Tenant(s) only pay electric - heat, cooking gas and hot/cold water included! Original hardwood floors throughout.
522 E. Queen Lane
522 East Queen Lane, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Modern and spacious home near LaSalle University! - Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available in the Wister/East Germantown area. The kitchen amenities include a breakfast bar, stove/oven and built-in microwave.
4631 N BROAD STREET
4631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated four bedroom two bath bi-level unit located in the Logan Section of the City.
5621 N 20TH STREET
5621 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1472 sqft
La Salle University Off Campus Student Housing. Must provide 48 hours notice. Landlord will contribute up to $100 per month towards water bill.virtual tour: https://youtu.be/oNbOpu9I5TM
5721-45 MORRIS STREET
5721-45 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
35691 sqft
Cozy one bedroom unit ... wall to wall carpets ... great closet space ... lots of sunlight ...
3715 N SYDENHAM STREET
3715 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is so spacious there is room for everyone!! Open front porch. Old world charm greets you as soon as you enter. Ample sized living and dining rooms. Full, eat-in kitchen with rear access to the back yard. Powder room.
