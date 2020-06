Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

832 Pine Unit 2B is 400 square foot, studio apartment available for $970.00. The apartment offers wood floors, central air and a newer kitchen. Heat is included in the rent. Across the street from the gardens of Pennsylvania Hospital, Walk to Jefferson Hospital, Restaurants, Center City, South Street, Old City, Penn's Landing, Naval Yard Shuttle and Public Transportation. I can send a virtual tour to your phone.



(RLNE5504443)