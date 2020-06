Amenities

Available 06/01/20 830 Pine Street, Unit 5AB is a 1200 square foot, three bedroom, two bath apartment available 6/1/20 for $2,280.00. The apartment offers a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances,central air, hardwood floors, washer dryer, and dishwasher. There is a shared roof top deck. The heat is included.

(RLNE5738768)