787 N 27TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Extra large 4 bed/2 bath porch front home on an amazing block just a few steps from the Art Museum, Parkway, Kelly Drive and so much more!! Tons of character and charm throughout this classic Fairmount row with original floors, beautiful moldings and archways, large rear yard, big bedrooms and adorable vintage style kitchen!! Tons of storage, amazing location, first floor laundry and all of the style and charm we love about this neighborhood! Located just steps from quick transportation into Center City and walking distance to dozens of restaurants, bars, shopping etc. Must See!!