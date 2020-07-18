All apartments in Philadelphia
787 N 27TH STREET

787 North 27th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

787 North 27th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Extra large 4 bed/2 bath porch front home on an amazing block just a few steps from the Art Museum, Parkway, Kelly Drive and so much more!! Tons of character and charm throughout this classic Fairmount row with original floors, beautiful moldings and archways, large rear yard, big bedrooms and adorable vintage style kitchen!! Tons of storage, amazing location, first floor laundry and all of the style and charm we love about this neighborhood! Located just steps from quick transportation into Center City and walking distance to dozens of restaurants, bars, shopping etc. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 N 27TH STREET have any available units?
787 N 27TH STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 787 N 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
787 N 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 N 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET offer parking?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 N 27TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 N 27TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
