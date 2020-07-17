737 S 4TH STREET

Amenities

Beautiful newer construction luxury apartment featuring wide plank flooring throughout, custom kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom tile bathroom, recessed lighting throughout, and much more! Amazing location in the heart of Queen Village and the Meredith School Catchment! Neighborhood favorite 'Hungry Pigeon' on the corner, and a short walk from all of the hottest shops and restaurants/bars that Fabric Row and South Street have to offer! Easy commute to Broad St, Market St, and all major highways and public transportation.