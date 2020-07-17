All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 737 S 4TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
737 S 4TH STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

737 S 4TH STREET

737 S 4th St · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Queen Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

737 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful newer construction luxury apartment featuring wide plank flooring throughout, custom kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom tile bathroom, recessed lighting throughout, and much more! Amazing location in the heart of Queen Village and the Meredith School Catchment! Neighborhood favorite 'Hungry Pigeon' on the corner, and a short walk from all of the hottest shops and restaurants/bars that Fabric Row and South Street have to offer! Easy commute to Broad St, Market St, and all major highways and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 S 4TH STREET have any available units?
737 S 4TH STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 737 S 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
737 S 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 S 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 S 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 S 4TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 737 S 4TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity