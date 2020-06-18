633 N 54th St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home!!!! - Newly renovated and spacious home. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors throughout. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, stove, washer and dryer. The resident is responsible for all utilities.To qualify for this home, we are looking for a monthly income of at least $3900 and a credit score of at least 600. The cost to move in is $3900 (first, last and security). Don't miss out on this great property. Contact me for your tour today!!! Thank you and have an amazing day!!!



(RLNE5652384)