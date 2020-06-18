All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 633 N 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
633 N 54th St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:55 AM

633 N 54th St

633 North 54th Street · (267) 709-3149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

633 North 54th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 633 N 54th St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated home!!!! - Newly renovated and spacious home. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laminate floors throughout. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, stove, washer and dryer. The resident is responsible for all utilities.To qualify for this home, we are looking for a monthly income of at least $3900 and a credit score of at least 600. The cost to move in is $3900 (first, last and security). Don't miss out on this great property. Contact me for your tour today!!! Thank you and have an amazing day!!!

(RLNE5652384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 N 54th St have any available units?
633 N 54th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 N 54th St have?
Some of 633 N 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 N 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
633 N 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 N 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 633 N 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 633 N 54th St offer parking?
No, 633 N 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 633 N 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 N 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 N 54th St have a pool?
No, 633 N 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 633 N 54th St have accessible units?
No, 633 N 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 633 N 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 N 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 633 N 54th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1201 Spruce
1201 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity