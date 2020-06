Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator new construction

A premium location in Society Hill for spectacular, new construction rentals in this six unit, boutique building. Full size elevator service to all floors. Site finished, hardwood floors; Samsung appliances; stone counters; custom window treatments; glass shower doors; soaking tubs; washer/dryer in each unit. Walkscore calls this location Paradise with a score of 99. The perfect location to enjoy all that Center City has to offer.