Amenities

patio / balcony parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 5923 N Broad st. This 2nd-floor unit is a 2 bedroom fully furnished unit and ready for you to move in today. The whole building was recently refinished from top to bottom. This unit also has a deck for you to sit and relax on those cool days. This unit is close to public transportation, local eateries, and major roadways.