5709 LEONARD STREET
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 AM

5709 LEONARD STREET

5709 Leonard Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5709 Leonard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Mayfair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1ST FL · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy, 1 bedroom apartment on a quiet side street. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have any available units?
5709 LEONARD STREET has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5709 LEONARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5709 LEONARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 LEONARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET offer parking?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have a pool?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 LEONARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 LEONARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
