5709 LEONARD STREET

Cozy, 1 bedroom apartment on a quiet side street. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.