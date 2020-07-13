All apartments in Philadelphia
Blue Grass Estates
Blue Grass Estates

9213 Blue Grass Rd · (215) 607-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9213 Blue Grass Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Pennypack

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Grass Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Blue Grass Estates has a serene park-like setting that is perfectly located in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia. With four spacious floorplans to choose from, you will find the home that is right for you. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Our ideal central location puts you in the heart of shopping, recreation, cultural entertainment and great restaurants. With easy access to I-95, Route 1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you can relax and enjoy a convenient and comfortable lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blue Grass Estates have any available units?
Blue Grass Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Blue Grass Estates have?
Some of Blue Grass Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Grass Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Grass Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Grass Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Grass Estates is pet friendly.
Does Blue Grass Estates offer parking?
Yes, Blue Grass Estates offers parking.
Does Blue Grass Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blue Grass Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Grass Estates have a pool?
Yes, Blue Grass Estates has a pool.
Does Blue Grass Estates have accessible units?
No, Blue Grass Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Blue Grass Estates have units with dishwashers?
No, Blue Grass Estates does not have units with dishwashers.
