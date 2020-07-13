Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Blue Grass Estates has a serene park-like setting that is perfectly located in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia. With four spacious floorplans to choose from, you will find the home that is right for you. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Our ideal central location puts you in the heart of shopping, recreation, cultural entertainment and great restaurants. With easy access to I-95, Route 1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you can relax and enjoy a convenient and comfortable lifestyle.