549 N 12TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Brand new construction Bi Level 1 Bedroom w/ Private Deck ready for move in! Come enjoy your own pad in 19123 with its own private entrance. Features include hardwood floors, well equipped kitchen with great counter space and cabinetry, windowed bathroom, laundry in unit, small balcony off the living room and private roof deck! Unit is available for immediate move in. Right near Spring Garden to enjoy all the local amenities while being slightly removed for peace and quiet when desired. Inquire today - thank you!