Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:04 PM

549 N 12TH STREET

549 North 12th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

549 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new construction Bi Level 1 Bedroom w/ Private Deck ready for move in! Come enjoy your own pad in 19123 with its own private entrance. Features include hardwood floors, well equipped kitchen with great counter space and cabinetry, windowed bathroom, laundry in unit, small balcony off the living room and private roof deck! Unit is available for immediate move in. Right near Spring Garden to enjoy all the local amenities while being slightly removed for peace and quiet when desired. Inquire today - thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
549 N 12TH STREET has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 549 N 12TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
549 N 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 549 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 549 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 549 N 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 549 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 N 12TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 549 N 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 549 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 549 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 549 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 N 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
