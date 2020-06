Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

542 S Melville Street Available 09/01/20 542 S. Melville Street- Updated Spruce Hill Home w/ Parking! - Updated 3 Bedroom/1 bath plus den home for rent in the highly desirable Spruce Hill area of University City. Oak flooring, newer kitchen, and bright sunroom highlight this house. Gas heating and Laundry in-unit. Close to UPenn, USciences and Drexel Universities. Enjoy the many restaurants and shops in University City plus easy access to Center City!

Garage and Driveway Parking!

Tenants Responsible for All Utilities

Available 9/1

Contact New Age Realty Group for a Showing 215-387-1002



