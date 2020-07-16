5417 Spruce St

Amenities

ROOMMATE NEEDED // $750 - ROOM Available in a West Philly Home //



$750/ Month (AC, Internet , Electric, Gas, Heat, Internet, Water/Sewage is included with rent )



Note: The whole house is not for rent. As the listing states it is a large shared home with a large room for rent. No pets allowed due to allergies. No smoking allowed.



If you love communal living, all inclusive rent, sharing a home, and need to move soon then this is for you!



https://www.avail.co/l/157621

Step into this beautiful and newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in West Philadelphia. Large family room with modern ceiling fan, high ceilings, and ample recessed lighting throughout with plenty of space to entertain! If you love to cook then you will enjoy the large kitchen and dining area. Off the kitchen is the first of two full bathrooms and access to the outdoor patio. 1,600 square foot home features hardwood floors throughout first and second floor, nicely tiled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, high end granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinets. The bedrooms come with closet space. There is a full bathroom on the second floor which is beautifully tiled and new glass sliding door. Located walking distance to Train Station, Fresh Grocer, and Malcom X Park.



Amenities: Central Air, Central Heat, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances,Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Storage, In Unit Laundry, Yard



https://www.avail.co/s/30006880

https://www.avail.co/l/157621

www.avail.co/apply/QzqxY