Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

5417 Spruce St

5417 Spruce Street · (484) 257-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5417 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Room-A · Avail. Sep 5

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
ROOMMATE NEEDED // $750 - ROOM Available in a West Philly Home //

$750/ Month (AC, Internet , Electric, Gas, Heat, Internet, Water/Sewage is included with rent )

Note: The whole house is not for rent. As the listing states it is a large shared home with a large room for rent. No pets allowed due to allergies. No smoking allowed.

If you love communal living, all inclusive rent, sharing a home, and need to move soon then this is for you!

To View Listing In Detail: 
https://www.avail.co/l/157621
Step into this beautiful and newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in West Philadelphia. Large family room with modern ceiling fan, high ceilings, and ample recessed lighting throughout with plenty of space to entertain! If you love to cook then you will enjoy the large kitchen and dining area. Off the kitchen is the first of two full bathrooms and access to the outdoor patio. 1,600 square foot home features hardwood floors throughout first and second floor, nicely tiled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, high end granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinets. The bedrooms come with closet space. There is a full bathroom on the second floor which is beautifully tiled and new glass sliding door. Located walking distance to Train Station, Fresh Grocer, and Malcom X Park.

Amenities: Central Air, Central Heat, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances,Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Storage, In Unit Laundry, Yard

To Book A Virtual Tour:
https://www.avail.co/s/30006880
To View Listing In Detail: 
https://www.avail.co/l/157621
To Begin the Application ($55):
www.avail.co/apply/QzqxY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Spruce St have any available units?
5417 Spruce St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Spruce St have?
Some of 5417 Spruce St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5417 Spruce St offer parking?
No, 5417 Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 5417 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 5417 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
