Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

5330 Hedge St

5330 Hedge Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5330 Hedge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Wissinoming

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Frankford!
Convenient Frankford location between I-95 and Roosevelt Blvd and 4 blocks from Frankford Ave shopping, dining, and more. The optimal location for commuting to Center City or New Jersey. Tacony-Palmyra and Betsy Ross Bridges- just minutes away! Walking distance to MFL- Frankford stop and Bridesburg regional rail station with service to Trenton. Several food markets within blocks and so much to do in the surrounding areas!

Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Water/Sewage Included
- Street Parking
- No Pets, Sorry
- Unfinished Basement
- Private Back Patio & Front Porch
- 1,200 Sq Ft

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Hedge St have any available units?
5330 Hedge St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5330 Hedge St currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Hedge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Hedge St pet-friendly?
No, 5330 Hedge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5330 Hedge St offer parking?
No, 5330 Hedge St does not offer parking.
Does 5330 Hedge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 Hedge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Hedge St have a pool?
No, 5330 Hedge St does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Hedge St have accessible units?
No, 5330 Hedge St does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Hedge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Hedge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5330 Hedge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5330 Hedge St does not have units with air conditioning.
