5330 Hedge St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Frankford!

Convenient Frankford location between I-95 and Roosevelt Blvd and 4 blocks from Frankford Ave shopping, dining, and more. The optimal location for commuting to Center City or New Jersey. Tacony-Palmyra and Betsy Ross Bridges- just minutes away! Walking distance to MFL- Frankford stop and Bridesburg regional rail station with service to Trenton. Several food markets within blocks and so much to do in the surrounding areas!



Property Highlights:

- Washer/Dryer In-unit

- Water/Sewage Included

- Street Parking

- No Pets, Sorry

- Unfinished Basement

- Private Back Patio & Front Porch

- 1,200 Sq Ft



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936646)