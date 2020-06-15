All apartments in Philadelphia
530 S 15TH STREET

530 South 15th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

530 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This updated apartment is located just off of South street. Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & beautiful backsplash. There is additional counter space and storage just off of the kitchen & living room which can be used for entertaining, or for meals. The larger bedroom has a great closet with frosted sliding glass door. The smaller bedroom has a large wardrobe unit which fits the space perfectly. In the bathroom, there is a cool bowl vanity, travertine tiles, stall shower and additional storage. The basement has a washer and dryer, in addition to tons of storage space. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great location in a fabulous apartment!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood on the corner of 15th & South Street, this is a hot location right around the corner from tons of brand new restaurants, cafes and bars, like Tio Flores, Jet Wine Bar, The Cambridge, Bob & Barbaras, and lots of convenience stores. Just a block away from Broad Street it~s also very convenient to public transportation on the Broad Street Subway Line.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit, 1 year prepayment for PECO ($125) and 1 year prepayment for water ($395) due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Other terms may be required by landlord.~ Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require a one-time fee and monthly pet rent ($500 fee and $30/mo pet rent for dogs, and $300 fee and $25/mo pet rent for cats). Dogs 30lbs or less, please. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: in-unit gas, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
530 S 15TH STREET has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 S 15TH STREET have?
Some of 530 S 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
530 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 S 15TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 530 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 530 S 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 530 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 S 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 530 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 530 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 530 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 530 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 S 15TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
