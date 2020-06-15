530 S 15TH STREET

Amenities
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This updated apartment is located just off of South street. Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & beautiful backsplash. There is additional counter space and storage just off of the kitchen & living room which can be used for entertaining, or for meals. The larger bedroom has a great closet with frosted sliding glass door. The smaller bedroom has a large wardrobe unit which fits the space perfectly. In the bathroom, there is a cool bowl vanity, travertine tiles, stall shower and additional storage. The basement has a washer and dryer, in addition to tons of storage space. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great location in a fabulous apartment!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood on the corner of 15th & South Street, this is a hot location right around the corner from tons of brand new restaurants, cafes and bars, like Tio Flores, Jet Wine Bar, The Cambridge, Bob & Barbaras, and lots of convenience stores. Just a block away from Broad Street it~s also very convenient to public transportation on the Broad Street Subway Line.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit, 1 year prepayment for PECO ($125) and 1 year prepayment for water ($395) due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Other terms may be required by landlord.~ Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require a one-time fee and monthly pet rent ($500 fee and $30/mo pet rent for dogs, and $300 fee and $25/mo pet rent for cats). Dogs 30lbs or less, please. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: in-unit gas, cable/internet.