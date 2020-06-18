All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:07 PM

5225 MARION STREET

5225 Marion Street · (215) 247-3600
Location

5225 Marion Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Penn Knox

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3587 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 5225 Marion St. This is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful carriage house with garage parking. This upstairs unit 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has wonderful living space that has access both from the deck and from the attached garage entrance. It has central air, a private deck, a private garage entrance, and was renovated 4 years ago. Much of the history is still intact and this unique property has a combined kitchen, living, and dining space as well as a separated den. After passing through the open space, you'll find the 2 beds and 2 full baths, one of which houses the laundry. There is garage parking and a private driveway for outdoor parking as well. This is a wonderful opportunity and is waiting to be your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 MARION STREET have any available units?
5225 MARION STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 MARION STREET have?
Some of 5225 MARION STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 MARION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5225 MARION STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 MARION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5225 MARION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5225 MARION STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5225 MARION STREET does offer parking.
Does 5225 MARION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 MARION STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 MARION STREET have a pool?
No, 5225 MARION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5225 MARION STREET have accessible units?
No, 5225 MARION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 MARION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 MARION STREET has units with dishwashers.
