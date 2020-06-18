5225 MARION STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 5225 Marion St. This is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful carriage house with garage parking. This upstairs unit 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has wonderful living space that has access both from the deck and from the attached garage entrance. It has central air, a private deck, a private garage entrance, and was renovated 4 years ago. Much of the history is still intact and this unique property has a combined kitchen, living, and dining space as well as a separated den. After passing through the open space, you'll find the 2 beds and 2 full baths, one of which houses the laundry. There is garage parking and a private driveway for outdoor parking as well. This is a wonderful opportunity and is waiting to be your home.