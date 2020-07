Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

522 N. Douglas Street - House Available 09/01/20 Nice house at 522 N. Douglas Street! - This house is a three bedroom plus den with hardwood floors throughout except tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Enter house into the living room followed by a recently rehabbed kitchen with dishwasher and a door leading out to the back patio. Bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. This house features washer/dryer, and a basement.

Available to move 9/1.

Please contact new Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.



No Dogs Allowed



