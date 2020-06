Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out the recently renovated 1 bed 1 bath apartment! Minutes from the BLVD you can get anywhere quickly. You will have your own private entrance and patio to use. Jacuzzi tub and floor to ceiling tile shower walls. To schedule a showing TEXT 215-668-7257 or EMAIL bmurphy@homestarrinc.com