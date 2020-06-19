4955 PINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage internet access yoga

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This second floor unit is updated with modern fixtures! Enter into the entryway/stairwell. Up the stairs, you will see a skylight for nice natural light. Down the hall is the living area with great windows for even more natural light. The full bathroom is in the hall as well, with pretty updates. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and sleek backsplash tile. Further back into the unit you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms. The building also has common/shared laundry on the ground floor with bike storage as well. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Cedar Park neighborhood, you are close to neighborhood favorites such as Dottie's Donuts, The Bar(n), Booker's, Aksum, Milk & Honey Market, Earth Cup Cafe, Four Worlds Bakery, Dunkin, The Woodlands, Studio 34 Yoga, Copabanana, and much more! You are also close to public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45/month water fee.