Philadelphia, PA
4955 PINE STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

4955 PINE STREET

4955 Pine Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4955 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Garden Court

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
yoga
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This second floor unit is updated with modern fixtures! Enter into the entryway/stairwell. Up the stairs, you will see a skylight for nice natural light. Down the hall is the living area with great windows for even more natural light. The full bathroom is in the hall as well, with pretty updates. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and sleek backsplash tile. Further back into the unit you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms. The building also has common/shared laundry on the ground floor with bike storage as well. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Cedar Park neighborhood, you are close to neighborhood favorites such as Dottie's Donuts, The Bar(n), Booker's, Aksum, Milk & Honey Market, Earth Cup Cafe, Four Worlds Bakery, Dunkin, The Woodlands, Studio 34 Yoga, Copabanana, and much more! You are also close to public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45/month water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 PINE STREET have any available units?
4955 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 PINE STREET have?
Some of 4955 PINE STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4955 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4955 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 4955 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4955 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 4955 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4955 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4955 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
