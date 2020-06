Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

AVAILABLE - JULY 1st - OFF STR PKG FOR 5 CARS !



X- LARGE HOME IN MOVE IN COND ! 5 / 6 HUGE BEDRMS with 3 full ceramic tile baths ( all Updated ) LOTS of Closet Space - EXTRA FULL SIZED ROOM- Spacious living room and dining room with Refinished H/W Floors - Lots of Natural Sunlight thru Over sized Windows Modern Eat in Kit with New Flooring ALL Appliances Included .- Front & Rear Patio - Fenced Yard.- BRAND NEW W/D - Great Loca / short walk to Main St - Must See !!



No Dogs Allowed



