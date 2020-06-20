46 S 44th St 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system new construction

Luxury New Construction 2br/1ba Apartment by UPENN - Property Id: 288135



Located right off of Chestnut Street in the heart of University City, this brand new construction four unit complex features a communal roof deck, giving you the best views of the surrounding neighborhoods, universities, and skyline of Center City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is equipped with central air/heat, high-tech key pad alarm system, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven and refrigerator, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and ceramic tiles in the kitchen. As you walk out of the living room, a hallway leads into each bedroom, bathroom, and the accessible washer and dryer in its own individual closet room. Throughout each unit, there are dark hardwood floors and very spacious closets in each of the bedrooms. This apartment is in an incredible location, as it is within the closest of walking distances to a ton of schools, restaurants and other attractions just a couple blocks away from your front doorstep!

