Philadelphia, PA
46 S 44th St 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

46 S 44th St 4

46 S 44th St · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 S 44th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
new construction
Luxury New Construction 2br/1ba Apartment by UPENN - Property Id: 288135

Located right off of Chestnut Street in the heart of University City, this brand new construction four unit complex features a communal roof deck, giving you the best views of the surrounding neighborhoods, universities, and skyline of Center City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is equipped with central air/heat, high-tech key pad alarm system, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven and refrigerator, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and ceramic tiles in the kitchen. As you walk out of the living room, a hallway leads into each bedroom, bathroom, and the accessible washer and dryer in its own individual closet room. Throughout each unit, there are dark hardwood floors and very spacious closets in each of the bedrooms. This apartment is in an incredible location, as it is within the closest of walking distances to a ton of schools, restaurants and other attractions just a couple blocks away from your front doorstep!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288135
Property Id 288135

(RLNE5812034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 S 44th St 4 have any available units?
46 S 44th St 4 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 S 44th St 4 have?
Some of 46 S 44th St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 S 44th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
46 S 44th St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 S 44th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 46 S 44th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 46 S 44th St 4 offer parking?
No, 46 S 44th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 46 S 44th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 S 44th St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 S 44th St 4 have a pool?
No, 46 S 44th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 46 S 44th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 46 S 44th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 S 44th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 S 44th St 4 has units with dishwashers.
