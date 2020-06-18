All apartments in Philadelphia
441 N 35th St 3R
441 N 35th St 3R

441 N 35th St · (213) 712-1080
Location

441 N 35th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. Sep 1

$3,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Premium Furnished 3B 3B, University City - Property Id: 224597

BRAND NEW FURNISHED UNIT IN UNIVERSITY CITY AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful new construction, building, featuring 3 bedrooms 3 Bath, available for move-in, these new apartments come with top of the line finishes, balconies, and more! All apartments come with a full kitchen(including dishwasher & garbage disposal) Hardwood floors, washer and dryers, central air and heat, and more! You could simply move in with your luggage, we provide BRAND NEW beds, sofa, TV, dining table, etc! GREAT LOCATION TO UPENN AND DREXEL!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224597
Property Id 224597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 N 35th St 3R have any available units?
441 N 35th St 3R has a unit available for $3,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 N 35th St 3R have?
Some of 441 N 35th St 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 N 35th St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
441 N 35th St 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 N 35th St 3R pet-friendly?
No, 441 N 35th St 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 441 N 35th St 3R offer parking?
No, 441 N 35th St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 441 N 35th St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 N 35th St 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 N 35th St 3R have a pool?
No, 441 N 35th St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 441 N 35th St 3R have accessible units?
No, 441 N 35th St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 441 N 35th St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 N 35th St 3R has units with dishwashers.
