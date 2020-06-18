441 N 35th St 3R

Amenities
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Premium Furnished 3B 3B, University City - Property Id: 224597
BRAND NEW FURNISHED UNIT IN UNIVERSITY CITY AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful new construction, building, featuring 3 bedrooms 3 Bath, available for move-in, these new apartments come with top of the line finishes, balconies, and more! All apartments come with a full kitchen(including dishwasher & garbage disposal) Hardwood floors, washer and dryers, central air and heat, and more! You could simply move in with your luggage, we provide BRAND NEW beds, sofa, TV, dining table, etc! GREAT LOCATION TO UPENN AND DREXEL!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224597
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5727483)