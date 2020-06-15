All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

4366 FLEMING STREET

4366 Fleming Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4366 Fleming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out the video tour here: https://youtu.be/B8QU2NxTOH8 Don't miss this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom full rehab in the Heart of Manayunk just 2 blocks from Main St. and the Manayunk train station. Not a detail was missed in this home. Enter into the large and spacious living room / dining room with wood floors, recessed lighting, and 1/2 bath. The full kitchen features lots of granite counter space and ample storage in the maple cabinets, plus a large pantry. All top of the line stainless steel appliances finish this gorgeous kitchen. Full glass doors with sealed blinds look out onto the deck and fenced in back yard with a gorgeous view of Manayunk. On the second floor, you will find 2 equal sized bedrooms, each with HUGE double door closets, ceiling fans, personal locks and keys, and hard wood floors. There is a full bath on this floor along with a laundry room and linen closet. The 3rd floor features 2 equal sized bedrooms with all of the features of the 2nd floor bedrooms, also with their own full bath with double sink and linen closet. All appliances, windows and systems are high efficiency/energy star for low utility bills. Plenty of street parking available. This home is not your typical rental. Now accepting applications for July 1. Students welcome! Just first month and one month security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 FLEMING STREET have any available units?
4366 FLEMING STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4366 FLEMING STREET have?
Some of 4366 FLEMING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 FLEMING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4366 FLEMING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 FLEMING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4366 FLEMING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4366 FLEMING STREET offer parking?
No, 4366 FLEMING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4366 FLEMING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4366 FLEMING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 FLEMING STREET have a pool?
No, 4366 FLEMING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4366 FLEMING STREET have accessible units?
No, 4366 FLEMING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 FLEMING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4366 FLEMING STREET has units with dishwashers.
