4366 FLEMING STREET

Check out the video tour here: https://youtu.be/B8QU2NxTOH8 Don't miss this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom full rehab in the Heart of Manayunk just 2 blocks from Main St. and the Manayunk train station. Not a detail was missed in this home. Enter into the large and spacious living room / dining room with wood floors, recessed lighting, and 1/2 bath. The full kitchen features lots of granite counter space and ample storage in the maple cabinets, plus a large pantry. All top of the line stainless steel appliances finish this gorgeous kitchen. Full glass doors with sealed blinds look out onto the deck and fenced in back yard with a gorgeous view of Manayunk. On the second floor, you will find 2 equal sized bedrooms, each with HUGE double door closets, ceiling fans, personal locks and keys, and hard wood floors. There is a full bath on this floor along with a laundry room and linen closet. The 3rd floor features 2 equal sized bedrooms with all of the features of the 2nd floor bedrooms, also with their own full bath with double sink and linen closet. All appliances, windows and systems are high efficiency/energy star for low utility bills. Plenty of street parking available. This home is not your typical rental. Now accepting applications for July 1. Students welcome! Just first month and one month security to move in.