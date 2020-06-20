Amenities

419 N. 32nd Street - Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious, Bi-level Apartment Available at 32nd & Hamilton! - Recently renovated 4 bedroom apartment located in Powelton Village. This unit resides on the second and third floors of the building. There is wall-to-wall carpet throughout the apartment, except for the kitchen, which is laminate tile. All of the bedrooms are nicely sized, and include a closet. One bedroom is located on the second floor in the rear of the apartment, and 3 on the third floor. There are also 2 full bathrooms in the apartment. This apartment has Central A/C and Washer and Dryer are located in the 3rd floor bathroom.

Close to Drexel University, Drexel Park, and the Spring Garden St Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art!

Available to move in 9/1

Tenants pay all utilities.

Sorry no pets.

Please contact new Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.



