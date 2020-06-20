All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

419 N. 32nd Street

419 North 32nd Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 419 N. 32nd Street - Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
419 N. 32nd Street - Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious, Bi-level Apartment Available at 32nd & Hamilton! - Recently renovated 4 bedroom apartment located in Powelton Village. This unit resides on the second and third floors of the building. There is wall-to-wall carpet throughout the apartment, except for the kitchen, which is laminate tile. All of the bedrooms are nicely sized, and include a closet. One bedroom is located on the second floor in the rear of the apartment, and 3 on the third floor. There are also 2 full bathrooms in the apartment. This apartment has Central A/C and Washer and Dryer are located in the 3rd floor bathroom.
Close to Drexel University, Drexel Park, and the Spring Garden St Bridge which connects to the Philadelphia Museum of Art!
Available to move in 9/1
Tenants pay all utilities.
Sorry no pets.
Please contact new Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1946580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N. 32nd Street have any available units?
419 N. 32nd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N. 32nd Street have?
Some of 419 N. 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N. 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 N. 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N. 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 N. 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 419 N. 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 419 N. 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 N. 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 N. 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N. 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 419 N. 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 N. 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 419 N. 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N. 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N. 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
