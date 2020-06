Amenities

Bright and spacious 3 BR available in the heart of Manayunk! As you enter the home you are welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors and an open floor plan! The kitchen is in the rear featuring ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and all appliances (including dishwasher!). The kitchen allows direct access to the rear yard which features both a patio and grassy area. Upstairs you'll find three spacious rooms - all with windows and closet space! The master bedroom features a wall of exposed brick and a double door closet. The second floor is completed by a beautifully renovated bathroom. The basement allows for plenty of storage space and washer/dryer. Just minutes from Main St Manayunk, several SEPTA stops - this block also has easy street parking. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Available 8/1!