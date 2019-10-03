All apartments in Philadelphia
410 East Upsal Street

410 East Upsal Street · (215) 383-1439
Location

410 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 East Upsal Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE East Mt. Airy Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 410. E. Upsal St., located in East Mt. Airy, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen comes equipped with tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, a stove, refrigerator, a built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. All of the rooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of windows and ample storage room. The bathrooms are sleek modern, and comfortable!

For a virtual tour please click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RK9qKRrVtz6

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5742860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 East Upsal Street have any available units?
410 East Upsal Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 East Upsal Street have?
Some of 410 East Upsal Street's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 East Upsal Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 East Upsal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 East Upsal Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 East Upsal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 410 East Upsal Street offer parking?
No, 410 East Upsal Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 East Upsal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 East Upsal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 East Upsal Street have a pool?
No, 410 East Upsal Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 East Upsal Street have accessible units?
No, 410 East Upsal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 East Upsal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 East Upsal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
