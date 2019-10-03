410 East Upsal Street

Amenities

INCREDIBLE East Mt. Airy Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 410. E. Upsal St., located in East Mt. Airy, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen comes equipped with tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, a stove, refrigerator, a built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. All of the rooms are spacious and bright, with plenty of windows and ample storage room. The bathrooms are sleek modern, and comfortable!



For a virtual tour please click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RK9qKRrVtz6



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



