Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4015 Baring Street A

4015 Baring Street · (610) 587-7484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 Baring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Unit A Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL DREXEL/PENN AREA!!! - Property Id: 271796

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in West Powelton! Short distance to Drexel, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of the Sciences! 3BD 3BA. One of two units with brand new kitchen, hardwood flooring, private bath for each bedroom and laundry in unit. Plenty of parking on street. Unit is two stories. Small area off of kitchen for outdoor space. Can rent as a unit or per bedroom ($750 each). Construction will be complete for a move in date of June 15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271796
Property Id 271796

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Baring Street A have any available units?
4015 Baring Street A has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Baring Street A have?
Some of 4015 Baring Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Baring Street A currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Baring Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Baring Street A pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Baring Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4015 Baring Street A offer parking?
No, 4015 Baring Street A does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Baring Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Baring Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Baring Street A have a pool?
No, 4015 Baring Street A does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Baring Street A have accessible units?
No, 4015 Baring Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Baring Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Baring Street A has units with dishwashers.
