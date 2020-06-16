401 RACE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room new construction yoga

(3-MONTHS FREE RENT for move-ins BEFORE June 30th on 15-18 month lease terms. Ask in-house leasing agent for details). The View at Old City unveils an exceptional portrait of urban living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at The View at Old City, your address says it all. Lavish community amenities include; Active courtyard with heated infinity edge splash pool, Fitness Center with Peloton bikes and yoga room, Designated bicycle storage, Electric vehicle charging station, Zen garden, Boardwalk roof deck with scenic city skyline overlook, Media room, Outdoor grilling stations. Luxury apartment fit & finishes include; Open and spacious floorplans, Wood vinyl plank flooring in living areas, Plush carpet in bedrooms, Walk-in showers (some units), In-home washers & dryers, Oversized closets, NEST smart-home thermostats, Personal outdoor space including private balconies or terraces (some units). Paw Culture: At the View your pets can be showered with luxuries at the Paw Spa; our pup wash station is perfect for a pooch glam session, puppies and kittens are welcome. See fees and restrictions on pet policy. Paw-pular features include; Pet-friendly apartments, Large fenced "paw park", Grooming station, 2 Pets per apartment. Other available units at The View at Old City include; Studios $1,537-$2,042 (441-645 SF), 1 Bedrooms $1,730 -$2,540 (573-808 SF), 1 Bedroom w/Den, $2,532-$3,044 (810-976 SF), - 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths $2,828-$3,974 (906-1,257 SF).