Philadelphia, PA
401 RACE STREET
401 RACE STREET

401 Race Street · (732) 670-6496
Location

401 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,764

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
new construction
yoga
(3-MONTHS FREE RENT for move-ins BEFORE June 30th on 15-18 month lease terms. Ask in-house leasing agent for details). The View at Old City unveils an exceptional portrait of urban living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at The View at Old City, your address says it all. Lavish community amenities include; Active courtyard with heated infinity edge splash pool, Fitness Center with Peloton bikes and yoga room, Designated bicycle storage, Electric vehicle charging station, Zen garden, Boardwalk roof deck with scenic city skyline overlook, Media room, Outdoor grilling stations. Luxury apartment fit & finishes include; Open and spacious floorplans, Wood vinyl plank flooring in living areas, Plush carpet in bedrooms, Walk-in showers (some units), In-home washers & dryers, Oversized closets, NEST smart-home thermostats, Personal outdoor space including private balconies or terraces (some units). Paw Culture: At the View your pets can be showered with luxuries at the Paw Spa; our pup wash station is perfect for a pooch glam session, puppies and kittens are welcome. See fees and restrictions on pet policy. Paw-pular features include; Pet-friendly apartments, Large fenced "paw park", Grooming station, 2 Pets per apartment. Other available units at The View at Old City include; Studios $1,537-$2,042 (441-645 SF), 1 Bedrooms $1,730 -$2,540 (573-808 SF), 1 Bedroom w/Den, $2,532-$3,044 (810-976 SF), - 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths $2,828-$3,974 (906-1,257 SF).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 RACE STREET have any available units?
401 RACE STREET has a unit available for $2,764 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 RACE STREET have?
Some of 401 RACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 RACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
401 RACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 RACE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 RACE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 401 RACE STREET offer parking?
No, 401 RACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 401 RACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 RACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 RACE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 401 RACE STREET has a pool.
Does 401 RACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 401 RACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 401 RACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 RACE STREET has units with dishwashers.
