40 SAINT JAMES COURT

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September:~This gorgeous condo offers a spacious bi-level interior with fantastic features that you're sure to love. The main living space has cathedral ceilings and a loft overhead, large windows with automatic blinds, hardwood floors, and great privacy for roommates, all in an unbeatable location. The entryway stairs open up to the main living/dining area, with a stacked washer and dryer in the hall closet for added convenience. This space is large enough to accommodate any furniture setup you like, and is convenient for hosting guests, with a huge waterfall style granite top counter separating the kitchen. Enjoy tons of cabinet and prep space, stainless steel appliances, wooden shaker cabinets, and pendant accent lighting over the bar seating. This floor also has a bedroom and full bathroom. Head upstairs to the loft (shown as a home office!), and master bedroom, complete with a balcony offering secluded views of the tree lined courtyard below.About the Neighborhood:~Just a block off Washington Square, Independence Hall, Historic Carpenter's Hall, the 18th Century Garden, and a short walk to Spruce Harbor Park. Old City is an ideal location for commuters and frequent travelers, with easy access to i-95, bridges, and 76. Additionally, you'll be surrounded by public transportation routes in this iconic Philadelphia neighborhood. There's no shortage of dining and entertainment options with big names like Talula's Garden, Zahav (just named the Best Restaurant in the Country at the 2019 James Beard Awards), Fork, City Tavern and a long list of Old City art galleries and museums~ just a short walk away.*Please Note: The unit is labelled as #40, on 5th Street between Walnut and Locust.Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet. Reserved parking is available for $345/month (garage parking with attendant just across the street).